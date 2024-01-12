Boyko's Streak Reaches 17 Games, Marksmen Edge Mayhem 4-3 in Shootout

MACON, Ga. - Simon Boyko set a new franchise record with points in his seventeenth straight game, and the Fayetteville Marksmen overcame two deficits to defeat the Macon Mayhem 4-3 in a shootout Friday at the Macon Coliseum.

Macon found the first two goals of the game and took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission despite 17 saves by Ryan Kenny.

After nearly 40 minutes of being shutout, Fayetteville found an answer to Macon's goaltender late in the second frame. John Moncovich (12) set up a Roman Kraemer (2) rush before Connor Fries (6) shoved in the rebound at 18:47 to make a 2-1 game. The Mayhem headed into the intermission up 2-1 while outshooting the Marksmen 33-18.

Boyko (16) set the franchise record when he scored from Cam Cook (18) and Tyler Barrow (9) to tie the game at 2:58. Macon retook its lead and went up 3-2 with under 12 minutes left in the game, but a late penalty would prove costly for the Mayhem. With 1:55 left on the clock, Fayetteville pulled its goalie to create a 6-on-4 powerplay scenario, and with 68 seconds left in regulation, Barrow (3) tied the game from Boyko (18) and Cook (19).

Neither side would score in overtime and, for the first time in the 2023-24 season, the Marksmen would head to the shootout. Through 65 minutes of play, Kenny made 45 saves on 48 shots faced.

Fayetteville and Macon traded scorers in the first four rounds of the shootout, with Marksmen 'goals' coming from Roman Kraemer, Jestin Somero, and Barrow. Kenny stopped Macon's fifth shooter, and Moncovich scored in the bottom of round to secure Fayetteville's win.

The Marksmen will face the Mayhem Saturday, January 13 at 6:30PM before returning home for three straight against the Birmingham Bulls (Jan. 19-21).

The Marksmen are back in action at the Crown Coliseum for Guaranteed Win Night Friday, January 19 at 7PM.

Single-game tickets to Guaranteed Win Night, and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are on sale at marksmenhockey.com.

