Boyko Named WARRIOR/SPHL Player of the Week

March 19, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The SPHL has named Fayetteville Marksmen winger Simon Boyko the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week for his nine-point, three-game performance from March 14-16, the league announced Tuesday.

Boyko, 25, rejoined the Marksmen from the ECHL's Rapid City Rush (where he put up 11 points in 19 games) ahead of Fayetteville's three-game weekend, and picked up right where he left off.

Prior to earning the call-up, the Mississauga, Ontario native finished a 20-game point streak and led the Marksmen with 37 points in 30 games. Boyko was named the SPHL Player of the Month in December 2023.

In his three games played since returning, Boyko scored his first professional hat trick Thursday as part of a four-point outing and scored twice in each of his next two games.

Boyko ranks second in rookie goals and points scoring, despite having played 16 and 14 fewer games than the respective category leaders.

The action continues for Boyko and the Marksmen on the road in Alabama this weekend, and in Roanoke, Virginia, next weekend before returning to the Crown Coliseum for the final two regular season games April 5 and 6.

Single-game tickets to the final home series of the regular season are available at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.