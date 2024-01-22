Boyko, Kobryn, Called up to ECHL

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the ECHL call-ups of Simon Boyko and Tyler Kobryn to the Rapid City Rush, and Florida Everblades, respectively, Monday.

Boyko, 24, is first in SPHL scoring with 37 points in 30 games played and holds the record for longest point streak by an individual in the 2023-24 season, recently ending a 20-straight-game tear. The Mississauga, Ontario, native has played 5 games in the ECHL, with the Norfolk Admirals.

Kobryn, 26, is near a point-per-game pace in his fourth pro hockey season. The winger has 21 points in 23 games played for Fayetteville and has played in 124 ECHL games.

