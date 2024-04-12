Boyd Sports Facilities to Host Bristol State Liners in 2024

April 12, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Bristol State Liners News Release







SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - Boyd Sports facilities will play host to the Bristol State Liners for the 2024 season.

The Bristol State Liners were initially set to have a brand-new stadium built to call home for the 2024 season, but due to unforeseen circumstances the stadium will not be completed in time for the start of the season. Boyd Sports has worked to partner with the Bristol State Liners to help make sure the team has a place to call home this summer.

Pioneer Park, home of the Greeneville Flyboys will serve as home for the 2024 Bristol State Liners. The Bristol State Liners players and coaching staff will be staying on Tusculum University's campus this summer and will play many of their home games at Pioneer Park.

The Greeneville Flyboys will now be playing added games against the Bristol State Liners at Pioneer Park on July 9-10. Pioneer Park will also play host to six neutral site games in 2024, with the Bristol State Liners playing the Burlington Sock Puppets on June 13-14, the Danville Otterbots in a scheduled doubleheader on June 20 and the Tri-State Coal Cats on June 25-26. All neutral site game times are still TBD.

The Johnson City Doughboys will now be playing additional games against the State Liners at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on June 15-16, July 16-17 and July 30.

The Elizabethton River Riders will now be playing additional games against the State Liners at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on July 26-27 and July 31.

The Kingsport Axmen will now be playing additional games against the State Liners at Hunter Wright Stadium on June 22-23 and July 24-25.

Daily promotions and the full promotional calendars will be released in the coming weeks. Neutral site games at Pioneer Park will still be included in the daily promotional schedule for the 2024 season.

Single-game tickets for all Boyd Sports teams are set to go on sale on May 1.

Boyd Sports, LLC owns and operates several teams in the East Tennessee region and is committed to the growth of baseball and providing fun and affordable family entertainment.

