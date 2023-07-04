Boxing at the Ballpark: Live Boxing with Spence vs. Crawford Watch Party

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders will host Boxing at the Ballpark on Saturday, July 29th at 7:30 p.m. with live boxing and a watch party for the PPV fight between Spence vs Crawford on RiderVision.

Tickets start at just $35 per person.

Ticket options:

Ringside Seating: $150, Includes food and drinks in the Founders Club presented by Baylor Scott & White Health

Field Seating: $100, Includes food and drinks in the Founders Club presented by Baylor Scott & White Health

Member Seating: $65

Home Plate Seating: $35

"It will be peanuts, crackerjacks and fisticuffs on Saturday, July 29 at Riders Field," said Chuck Greenberg, General Partner and CEO of the Frisco RoughRiders. "Spence vs. Crawford is the biggest boxing event in years and the RoughRiders are thrilled to host a special closed-circuit viewing of the fight for our loyal fans at Riders Field. In addition to the Spence-Crawford fight, DiBella Entertainment will present a live bout card to complement the action-packed evening. This is a truly special and unique event for us and we can't wait to provide a great night of entertainment."

Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Before the Spence vs. Crawford fight on RiderVision, three undercard LIVE boxing matches on the field will serve as the opening act on the Riders Field playing surface.

Errol "The Truth" Spence Jr. is the IBF Welterweight World Champion and will fight WBO 147-pound world champion Terence "Bud'' Crawford for the Undisputed Welterweight World Championship.

Get your tickets now for a game at RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

