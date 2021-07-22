Bowling Green Ties Franchise Record with 10th Straight Win on Thursday

July 22, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - The Bowling Green Bootleggers (48-21) tied their franchise record for consecutive wins at 10 with their 6-2 win over the Rome Braves (33-36) on Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Hot Rods and Braves play the fourth game of a six-game series at 6:35 PM CT on Friday.

The Bootleggers took the lead in the bottom of the first against Rome starter Mitch Stallings. Greg Jones hit a one-out single and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Jones stole third and Pedro Martinez singled to plate Jones and give the Bootleggers a 1-0 edge.

Bowling Green struck again in the bottom of the second with Stallings still on the mound. Jacson McGowan crushed a double and scored when Michael Gigliotti doubled to increase the Bowling Green lead to 2-0. Gigliotti advanced to third on a stolen base and scored on a ground ball by Jones to expand the lead to 3-0.

The Braves scored a run in the top of the fifth to make it a 3-1 game. Bowling Green responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by a Jordan Qsar two-run double to give the Bootleggers a 6-1 advantage. Rome scored one more in the top of the eighth but Bootleggers reliever Ezequiel Zablaeta locked down the save for Bowling Green's 10th consecutive victory.

Michael Mercado pitched 4.0 innings, giving up two hits and one run while walking three and striking out seven in a no-decision. Tanner Dodson (4-0) hurled 2.0 innings, striking out three and walking one in his fourth win of the year. Zabaleta (1) earned his first save of the season, surrendering one run on two hits while striking out three.

Notes: Mercado set his season-high for strikeouts with 7... This also ties his career-high... Mead had his fourth multi-hit game of the year... This is his first game with three hits... Qsar had his eighth multi-RBI performance of the season... Bowling Green tied their franchise record with 10th consecutive win... This is the third-consecutive season the Hot Rods have compiled a win streak of 10 games... It's the fifth-straight season with a win streak of nine or more games... Their streak dates back to July 11th in Rome... BG is 19-8 this season against the Braves... The Hot Rods are 15-5 this season against left-handed pitchers... Bowling Green is 30-12 this year when scoring first... They are 32-2 when outhitting opponents... Bowling Green and Rome play again on Friday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch... The Hot Rods send LH Jacob Lopez (3-1, 2.54) to the mound against Rome RH Alan Rangel (3-5, 3.97)... Fans can catch all of the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch app, tuning into WBGN 94.5 FM and 1340 AM, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

