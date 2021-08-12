Bowling Green Beats Greenville in Extras, 10-7, for Comeback Win

Bowling Green, K.Y. - The Hot Rods' Brett Wisely belted a three-run walk-off homer in the 11th inning to give Bowling Green a 10-7 win after they overcame a 5-2 Drive lead in the ninth inning on a three-run blast and then tied it again at 7-7 in the 10th on a two-run dinger Thursday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Greenville combined for 11 hits, four doubles and two homers. Once again, Stephen Scott led the way with four hits, two doubles, two runs and one RBI. He extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Groshans tallied two hits, a double and two-run homer, with a run and three RBI. Tyler Dearden also hit a two-run jimmy-jack. Nick Sogard compiled two hits, a run and RBI.

Yorvin Pantoja was charged with the loss after surrendering the three-run homer in the 11th inning. Cody Scroggins took a blown save. He allowed five runs, four earned, over 2.1 innings.

Chase Shugart started for the Drive and fired 5.2 innings of one run ball. He allowed just three hits, two walks and a homer. It was the second-straight start he allowed just one earned run and the third in his last four outings. Jake Wallace earned a hold after tossing 2.0 innings.

Trevor Brigden earned the win after pitching 2.0 innings in relief and relenting two runs, one earned.

The Drive jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second inning. Scott laced a single with one out to get the frame started. The next batter, Groshans, mashed a two-run homer to right, his second of the year.

Greenville extended its lead in their next at-bat to 4-0. With two outs, Nick Sogard collected his first hit since returning to the Drive. That brought up Dearden who hit his 16th home run of the season, a two-run clout.

The Hot Rods got on the board via a solo homer from Michael Gigliotti, making the score 4-1.

In the seventh inning the Drive posted an insurance run. MacKenzie led off the frame with a double and then stole third. After a flyout, Sogard skied a sac fly to left to give the away team a 5-1 advantage.

Bowling Green plated their second run of the game in the eighth inning on an Evan Edwards RBI single.

The Hot Rods then tied it, 5-5, in the bottom of the ninth inning on a three-run homer by Erik Ostberg to send the game to extra innings.

Greenville scored a pair of runs in the first extra inning frame. With a runner placed on second and one out, Scott hammered an RBI double to right. Groshans followed that with an RBI double. The away team led, 7-5.

However, in the bottom half of the 10th, Bowling Green tied it again behind a Grant Witherspoon two-run dinger.

The Drive failed to score in the top of the 11th inning.

The Hot Rods then walked it off on a Brett Wisely three-run clout.

Game four is set for 7:35 Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Drive are slated to throw Yusniel Padron-Artiles while the Hot Rods are scheduled to start John Soxakis.

