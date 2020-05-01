Bowie Baysox Join Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First Campaign

BOWIE, Md - The Bowie Baysox today announced they are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) in conjunction with Feeding America, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baysox fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Bowie Baysox as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Capital Area Food Bank community. For every $10 donated, the Baysox will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

Minor League Baseball teams throughout our country have always found unique and meaningful ways to support our local communities. The Baysox are proud to support MiLB's Feeding America initiative. We certainly understand that our community is hurting right now. However, initiatives such as this are crucial for us to come together as a community...while practicing distancing of course!

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America.

As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from Baysox fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times.

Join the national campaign by donating and selecting Baysox at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

