Bowen Buries Havoc with Pair of Goals

March 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA - All good things must come to an end, and for the Macon Mayhem, that unfortunately meant the end of their winning streak last night to the hands of the Pensacola Ice Flyers. With an overtime loss, the Mayhem at least continued their streak of points in each of their last nine games, and held a six-point lead at the top of the Southern Professional Hockey League standings. Battling to get back into second-place, Huntsville came into town fresh of a road loss at Knoxville on Friday Night.

Macon would waste no time in getting the underwear on the ice for Whitey Tighty Night, as Brian Bowen would net his sixth of the season just 3:09 into the contest. Bowen's goal would continue the tone set by the Scoring Line, and help do the most good for the Macon-Bibb County community with tossed socks and underwear donated to local homeless shelters. A goal bigger than the game. With a Power Play opportunity mid-late first period, the Huntsville Havoc would net their first of the night on Justin MacDonald's first goal for the squad. Just 1:11 later though, Brian Bowen would perfectly feed Dean Balsamo in front of the net, and the rookie would do the rest for his third goal of the season. The period would come to an end with a 2-1 lead for Macon, and a 14-10 shots advantage.

Penalties. That was the story of the second period wrapped up solely into one word. Macon would commit three, Hunstville four, and neither team would capitalize. Jimmy Soper and Nolan Kaiser, however, would drop the gloves in a bout that gave the fans in Middle Georgia something to cheer about. The final penalty against Huntsville would lead to bleed-over Power Play time for the Mayhem heading into period three, still up 2-1. Shots in the second were in favor of Hunstville, 13-11.

The Mayhem didn't mess around in the third period, poised and ready to put the game away to start their new streak. Just under five minutes into the final frame, Nate Kallen finally hit twine after at least six shots on the night. Kallen's first professional goal would provide enough insurance and separation for Macon to start killing clock and going conservative. That, however, was not part of the game plan. For the remainder of the third period, the Mayhem would fire away and absolutely choke the Havoc in their defensive end. With under five to go in the game, Brian Bowen's second of the night would put the game away and win it for the Mayhem 4-1. They'd finish leading in the shot category 39-30, and pick up their 14th win of the season.

A new streak starts now for the Mayhem, looking to put away the weekend with yet another point and win tomorrow afternoon in Knoxville. The Mayhem travel to Birmingham next weekend for a road series, before coming back for a Friday-Sunday three-in-three on home ice.

