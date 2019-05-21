Boulders Win First of 2019

Matt Oberste's fifth-inning, two-run homer propelled the Rockland Boulders to their first win of the season, 6-4, over the Ottawa Champions at Palisades Credit Union Park.

Collin Ferguson's first-inning RBI single put the hosts on top but Ottawa answered in the fourth on Vincent Guglietti's two run shot to take a 2-1 lead. With the score tied at 3-3 in the fifth, Oberste drove the third pitch from reliever Heath Bowers deep into the right-centerfield bleachers to give the Boulders a lead they would not relinquish.

JD Busfield worked the first five innings to pick up the win, and Jake Zokan shut down Ottawa in order in the final frame to pick up the save. Jesse Lepore was tagged with the loss for the Champions.

The series resumes with a quick turnaround on Wednesday, with a 10:30 am School Day matinee, before closing out the homestand on Thursday night in a 7:00 start.

