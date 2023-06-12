Boulders Split Doubleheader with Miners

June 12, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







The New York Boulders split a doubleheader to wrap up their series against the Sussex County Miners on Sunday, 2-0, 5-4. The doubleheader, which featured two seven-inning games, was scheduled to make up a postponed game between the two East Division foes from June 2.

The Boulders needed just two hits in Game 1 to take down the first-place Miners on the road. Tucker Nathans went 2 for 4 and drove in both runs for New York. Garrett Cooper earned the win on the mound after tossing five scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Mitchell Senger and Dylan Smith each added a scoreless inning of relief for the Boulders. Smith struck out two batters and earned the save in his appearance.

While the bats came alive for New York (15-12) in the second game of the twin bill, it was not enough to overcome the damaging timely hits by Sussex County (17-9). Nathans repeated his performance in Game 1 with a 2-for-4 showing at the plate, only this time he added a home run to his stat sheet. Thomas Walraven went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Giovanni Garbella also drove in a run for the Boulders.

Sussex County got an early boost from Juan Santana, who hit a three-run home run in the first inning. The Miners got the insurance runs it would ultimately need two innings later, when Oraj Anu hit a two-run double. Both Miners went 2 for 3 at the plate in the win.

Rony Baez took the loss on the mound for New York, allowing five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings. Zach Schneider tossed three scoreless innings of two-hit relief to keep the Boulders in contention. Billy Parsons earned the win for Sussex County, allowing one earned run in two innings of relief.

The Boulders continue their road trip Tuesday, when they cross the border into Canada to take on the Trois-Rivieres Aigles for a three-game series. All three games, which will take place Tuesday through Thursday, have a first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2023

Boulders Split Doubleheader with Miners - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.