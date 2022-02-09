Boulders Set to Host NYPD-FDNY Game Once Again

February 9, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that they will again play host to the annual Never Forget Heroes Baseball Classic between the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).

This year's edition of the Never Forget Heroes Baseball Classic will be played at Clover Stadium in Pomona on Saturday, Sept. 10. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. It is the third successive year that the rivalry has been renewed at the home of the Boulders.

The game between the NYPD and FDNY is held each year in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice after responding to the World Trade Center area on Sept. 11, 2001.

Tickets, priced at $15, are on sale now and can be purchased by sliding to the Boulders' website at www.NYBoulders.com. Those purchasing tickets through the Boulders' website will also have the opportunity to make a donation to the families of NYPD Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, who were killed in the line of duty on Jan. 21 in The Bronx.

These donations will then be matched by the Boulders Community Fund and deposited into the Fund The First account set up for the families of the two slain officers.

"We are honored and privileged to host this game once again," said Boulders' President Shawn Reilly. "The Boulders' organization is very supportive of the police and fire departments - as well as all first responders, and our ability to play host to this important event is just one way in which we can show our support to those individuals."

All proceeds from ticket sales through Feb. 28 will also go to the Mora and Rivera families.

As in the past, the Widows and Children's Fund and the Stephen Siller Foundation will also benefit from the game.

"The New York Finest are super excited to be back at Clover Stadium, attendance is growing every year and the Boulders are an extraordinary host," said Jose Vasquez, President of the New York Finest Baseball Club. "We've decided to play the game closer to the anniversary of 9/11, which gives this game more meaning as we remember our fallen."

He continued, "We are very touched by the support that the Boulders want to give to the Rivera and Mora families. We've had rough start to the year, losing two very young officer, both were energetic and full of life, who loved being police officers and working with the community to make a difference."

Vasquez added, "The Boulders' support gives us faith and hope that there are people and organizations who still appreciate the work we do."

Clover Stadium is Rockland County's premier outdoor family entertainment center, featuring drive in fireworks, movies, baseball and more.

Information regarding tickets to individual New York Boulders' games, as well 2022 season tickets and packages are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets are on sale now.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

More information can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from February 9, 2022

Boulders Set to Host NYPD-FDNY Game Once Again - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.