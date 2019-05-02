Boulders Set for 2019 Training Camp

Rockland County, NY - The Rockland Boulders are scheduled to open their 2019 training camp on Monday, May 6th, at Palisades Credit Union Park. It will be the team's first camp under manager Kevin Baez, who comes to the Can-Am League after a spectacular eight-year run with the Atlantic League's Long Island Ducks.

Among the other newcomers will be former New York Yankees first-round draft pick Christopher "Cito" Culver (SS), who was selected 32nd overall in 2010.

Boulders veterans Nick Kennedy (RHP) and Mikael Mogues (1B) are also expected to headline the training camp roster.

Also of note: The team has three "meet and greet" dinners on the calendar for the coming week (all begin at 6pm): * Monday, May 6 - Dave & Buster's - Palisades Center Mall, West Nyack NY

* Tuesday, May 7 - Gilligan's Clam Bar & Grill - Route 202, Pomona NY

* Thursday, May 9 - Texas de Brazil - Palisades Center Mall, West Nyack NY

The Boulders will hold open tryouts on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11. Details at www.rocklandboulders.com.

