Boulders Relief Pitching Preview

Rockland County, NY - Every successful team has strong relief pitching and New York Boulders' manager T.J. Stanton believes in the arms that he has signed to fill out his bullpen this season, the initial Frontier League campaign for the franchise.

A Baker's Dozen of relievers are expected to show up at Boulders' pre-season camp when it begins on May 17.

James Mulry, 27, and Carson Ferry are the lone lefthanders in the group that rounds out with 11 righties.

Mulry originally signed with the Ottawa Champions of the Can-Am League out of Northeastern University in 2017. The next year, he moved on to the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League before heading back East and connecting with the Boulders in 2019.

Mulry also pitched for the Boulders in the All-American Baseball Challenge last summer.

"(He) will be counted on heavily in our pen," Stanton said of Mulry, noting that over the last two years, the southpaw tossed 54 2/3 innings for the Boulders and allowed only 35 hits while pitching to a 1.81 ERA.

Ferry, 24, comes to the Boulders after three years at Northlands College (WI) with a fastball that tops out at 95 MPH.

While most of the righthanders are hard throwers, there is a trio of righties that bring a different dimension to the bullpen - Brandon Bingel, Zach Schneider and Jake Dexter are sidearmers.

"I love having that option to balance out all the uber-velo guys we have," Stanton said.

Bingel, 26, is the most intriguing option of the trio since he is expected to make the Boulders' roster because of his ability to play the infield. A 22nd round MLB Draft selection of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Bingel advanced as high as the Class A West Virginia Black Bears of the New York-Penn League before signing with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association for the 2018 season.

Bingel pitched two seasons with Winnipeg, splitting six decisions while striking out 77 and surrendering 88 hits in 95 innings of work.

"(Brandon) will be a utility infielder and a big factor in our pen," Stanton said. "He has a sidearm delivery with rare high velo for the angle."

Schneider, 24, was an All-American closer for Florida Atlantic University in Conference USA, saving 31 games over two seasons (2018-2019). He spent the summer of 2019 with the Boston Red Sox Gulf Coast League team; while Dexter, 24, signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 after three years at Southern Maine University, spending that summer with the Angels' Arizona League rookie team.

"(Zach) uses a sidearm delivery for deception and movement," Stanton said. "Jake uses his sidearm delivery to induce grounders at a high rate."

Meanwhile, the remaining righties looking to hook on with the Boulders include Nathan Alexander, Alex Carrillo, Lucas Burton, Mason Alexander, Gaylon Viney, Tanner Kiest, Jordan Scott and Orsen Josephina.

The 24-year-old Alexander was a 24th round choice of the Miami Marlins out of Texas-San Antonio in 2018. That summer was spent with the Marlins' Gulf Coast League team before Alexander moved up to the Clinton LumberKings of the Class A Midwest League for the 2019 season.

"A classic Texas flamethrower," Stanton said of Alexander. "He has closing experience and is a 95 (MPH) guy."

Carrillo, 23, spent the 2019 season with the Texas Rangers' Arizona League team, signing with the organization out of Faulkner University (AL); Burton, a local product from Rockville Center on Long Island, spent four years pitching for Molloy College (NY) before joining the Boulders for their final Can-Am League season in the summer of 2019.

Last summer, Burton pitched in the All-American Baseball Challenge for the Boulders.

"Alex has great reviews from scouts and coaches and gives us flexibility," Stanton said. "Lucas has some small experience with the Boulders in '19 and '20, has extremely explosive stuff and has been working very hard for more consistency - he is a 95 (MPH) guy."

Mason Alexander, 24 and a 2019 graduate of Ecclesia College in Arkansas where he was an All-American, caught the eye of Stanton and the Boulders after a strong showing in the California Winter League in 2020; while Viney, 26, last pitched for Central Oklahoma University in 2018.

"Gaylon will be making his pro debut after he has great years at the University of Central Oklahoma where he played in very much a hitters league," Stanton said.

Kiest, 26, was a 27th round selection in 2013 by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but went unsigned and back into the player pool for the next year's draft, where he was chosen in the 28th round by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kiest spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with the Phillies' Gulf Coast League rookie team. Since then, he has toiled for nine teams, including the Sussex County Miners of the Can-Am League in 2016. Kiest helped the St. Paul Saints win the American Association championship in 2019 and then split the following season between the Saints and the Fargo-Moorhead Red Hawks.

"Tanner has huge experience in late game situations, including being the closer for the Saints' championship team in 2019," Stanton said. "At times, he has been the best reliever in all of Independent ball."

Scott, 26, a native of Atlanta, GA, signed with the San Francisco Giants in 2018, spending that year with their Arizona Rookie League team. The next season, he split time between the Arizona League and the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes of the Class a Northwest League.

Meanwhile, Josephina, 25, inked a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 after two seasons pitching for Palm Beach Atlantic University (FL). That summer, he played with the Pirates' Gulf Coast League team.

"Jordan has shown great success after a transition from the rotation to the pen - he gives us great flexibility," Stanton said. "Orsen has dominant stats that are coupled with explosive stuff - he should be a huge force for us late in games. He (Orsen) is a 95 (MPH) guy."

After an exhibition game on May 22 against the NYPD - game time is set for 6:30 p.m., the New York Boulders' much anticipated Frontier League debut will arrive on May 27 when they host the New Jersey Jackals at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona.

Game time for Opening Day is 7 p.m.

The Boulders will conclude their two-game opening series with New Jersey the following day. That game is also a 7 p.m. start.

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, tickets for the NYPD exhibition game on May 22 are on-sale now.

Attendance at all home games at PCU Park is subject to New York State Department of Health guidelines and protocol.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway.Â In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

