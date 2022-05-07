Boulders' Pre-Season Games Rescheduled
May 7, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release
The New York Boulders' pre-season game against the NYPD set for this evening at 6:30 p.m. has been postponed because of inclement weather.
The game has been rescheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, May 8, Mother's Day, at 1 p.m. at Clover Stadium in Pomona.
Additionally, the game versus the FDNY, originally scheduled for yesterday, May 6, has now been set for Tuesday, May 10, at 7: 30 p.m. at Clover Stadium.
Admission to each game is free, but seats can be reserved by going to the Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com.
