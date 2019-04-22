Boulders Getting Ready to Roll

Rockland County, NY -The Rockland Boulders are preparing for the 2019 season with a new manager, new players, and a million reasons to celebrate an All-Star summer in Pomona. In his first season at the helm, former New York Met Kevin Baez looks to bring his winning pedigree to Rockland, just one of the many story lines to follow as the season approaches, including:

- $1 Million Donations Plateau - This season, the Boulders will reach the one million dollar mark in charitable donations through the Boulders Community Fund.

- Promotional Schedule - The 2019 promo schedule will be released soon, including such fan-favorites as Star Wars Night, 4thof July Fireworks, Irish Heritage Night, and much more.

- Stadium Enhancements - Including our new Nursing Room, stadium-wide No Vaping policy, and more.

- Monday, May 6; Training Camp Opens - many new faces dot the pre-season roster in the hopes of being one of the final 23 to make the cut.

- Saturday, May 11; NYPD Exhibition Game - The Boulders host the annual free-admission affair against New York's Finest, with proceeds going to the NYPD Widows and Orphans Fund.

- Thursday, May 16; Opening Day - Palisades Credit Union Park is the site as the Boulders open their ninth season against the defending Can-Am champ Sussex County Miners.

- Can-Am International Showcase Series - The Shikoku Island (Japan) All-Stars (June 18-20) and the Cuban National Team (June 25-27) visit Palisades Credit Union Park for this year's Showcase.

- Tuesday, July 9; All-Star Luncheon - John Sterling is the guest speaker for this gala at the New York Country Club starting at 11:30 am, tickets on sale now.

- Tuesday, July 9; Home Run Derby - Stars of the Can-Am and Frontier Leagues will battle to be Kings of the Long Ball, with special guest participants to be announced in the coming weeks.

- Wednesday, July 10; All-Star Game, presented by Good Samaritan Hospital - The Stars come out as the Boulders serve as All-Star Game hosts for the first time in franchise history.

