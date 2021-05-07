Boulders' Catchers Preview

Rockland County, NY - Sometimes two is better than one - at least that's how New York Boulders' manager T.J. Stanton views the catching position as he prepares for the franchise's first season as a member of the Frontier League.

Heading into pre-season camp, which begins May 17, Stanton is looking at a platoon behind the plate of local boy Phil Capra and former Chicago Cubs' farmhand Marcus Mastrobuoni - each more than capable of handling the chore defensively and offensively.

"Both guys will be looked at in our eyes as the guy," Stanton said.

Capra, 24, was an All-Section choice in high school his last three years at North Salem spanning 2013-2015 and was an All-New York State selection in 2015. He went on to play collegiately at Wagner College on Staten Island where he earned All-Northeast Conference honors in each of the three seasons (2016-2018) he played for the Seahawks.

Capra was chosen by the New York Mets in the 15th round of the 2018 MLB Draft and spent that summer with their Appalachian League rookie team, the Kingsport Mets.

He split the 2019 season with the South Atlantic League (Class A) Columbia Fireflies, New York-Penn League (Class A) Brooklyn Cyclones and the Mets' Gulf Coast League team in Florida.

This past summer, Capra stood out in the All-American Baseball Challenge with the New York Brave. In 24 games with the Brave, he hit .381 with three home runs and 15 RBI.

"Every arm that I talked to from the COVID (AABC) told me that they loved throwing to him this past summer," Boulders' manager T.J. Stanton said. "I am very grateful to inherit a catcher of this caliber."

Mastrobuoni, 27, was the Cubs' 25th round selection in the 2015 draft out of California State (Turlock, CA).

He spent the 2015 summer with the Cubs' Arizona Rookie League team before advancing to the organization's Northwest League (Class A) team, the Eugene Emeralds. Mastrobuoni then spent the 2017 season back with the Cubs' Arizona League team before being sidelined with injuries for the entire 2018 campaign.

He returned to action in 2019 with the Class A Midwest League South Bend Cubs.

"He (Mastrobuoni) has a great resume with good experience and an excellent reputation as a grinder," Stanton said. "He is smart and a great teammate - all the stuff we are looking for out of that position."

The manager continued, "The roving catching instructor raved about him. He will also, on top of all that, provide us with a solid offensive approach."

Stanton added, "Injuries derailed his rise up the system and we will ease him back into being the everyday guy, most likely."

The dark horse in this race is the third catcher invited to camp, Hunter Hisky, 25, who signed this past winter after playing four years at Southwest Baptist University (MO), graduating in 2019.

After an exhibition game on May 22 against the NYPD - game time is set for 6:30 p.m., the New York Boulders' much anticipated Frontier League debut will arrive on May 27 when they host the New Jersey Jackals at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona.

Game time for Opening Day is 7 p.m.

The Boulders will conclude their two-game opening series with New Jersey the following day. That game is also a 7 p.m. start.

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, tickets for the NYPD exhibition game on May 22 are on-sale now.

Attendance at all home games at PCU Park is subject to New York State Department of Health guidelines and protocol.

