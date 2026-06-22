Boughton Brings Home Carolina League Player of the Week for June 15-21

Published on June 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - INF Matthew Boughton has taken home the first in-season player awards of the season for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Monday, being named the Carolina League Player of the Week for his efforts June 15-21 in Fayetteville against the Woodpeckers.

An 11th round pick by the Chicago White Sox out of Colleyville, Texas, Boughton struggled for much of his early portion of the month of June, notching just five hits in the 11 games he appeared in over the first two weeks of the month. Boughton, who was drafted and signed away from a commitment to Texas A&M, still appeared in the lineup often for Kannapolis, hitting his stride with an impressive series in Fayetteville.

In six games against the Woodpeckers, Boughton mashed an impressive 14 hits, including a trio of doubles and a home run to drive in seven RBI. Boughton also walked twice, stole three bases and led the league in on-base percentage at .567. Boughton did not take a game off en route to his .519 batting average in the week's action.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are 2-1 to start the second half of the 2026 Carolina League season and are back at home June 23-28 for a six-game series against their division foes, the Columbia Fireflies. Columbia is the Single-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Fans will not want to miss Boughton and the Ballers in their return home, as Kannapolis handled the Fireflies well last time these two played at Atrium Health Ballpark. The Cannon Ballers took four of their six matchups with Columbia in early May, with a similar result this week giving the team potential to be near the top of the standings in the Carolina League South division early in the second half.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from June 22, 2026

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