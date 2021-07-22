Boucher Signs AHL Two-Way Contract for 2021-2022 Season

West Valley City, Utah - Matthew Boucher, the 2020-2021 ECHL Rookie of the year, signed an AHL two-way Contract with the Colorado Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Utah Grizzlies.

Boucher led Utah and all ECHL rookies with 25 goals and 52 points last season. He was twice named ECHL Player of the Week and was the league's Rookie of the Month for March 2021. Boucher led Utah with 12 multiple point games.

