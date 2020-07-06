Bottom of the 9th Baseball Tournament Announced

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - While senior baseball players in New Jersey dance, senior baseball players in New York will swing, as the Renegades plan to host an amateur baseball tournament focused on giving graduating high school seniors and their teammates a chance to take the field together one last time.

"With Minor League Baseball announcing last week that we will not be playing a season this summer, we felt the pain that these high school baseball players have been feeling since March," said Steve Gliner President & General Manager of the Renegades. "We knew that we needed to try something to give these athletes an opportunity to come together as a team, represent their community and have some fun! That is why we will be hosting the Bottom of the 9th Tournament at Dutchess Stadium."

The Bottom of the 9th Tournament will focus on giving high school senior baseball players one last chance to take the field with their high school teammates and compete against other teams. Teams will be comprised of graduating high school seniors and their underclassmen teammates, with the hope that teams resemble that of their 2020 high school baseball team.

Tournament games will be held at Dutchess Stadium during the weeks of July 20th and July 27th. Each team will be guaranteed a minimum of three games, with the potential of additional games for winning teams. Groupings and schedule will be determined based on overall interest, geographical needs and team availability.

"We are excited to see how this idea develops and the opportunity to offer it", Gliner said. "What better way to honor the senior players than for them to step into the batter's box and see their picture on the video board, hear their name over the PA system and have their friends and family cheering them on. We hope that the communities, coaches and families can rally around this idea and make it a huge success."

To learn more about the Bottom of the 9th Tournament, please call the Renegades office at 845-838-0094 or email [email protected]

