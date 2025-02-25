Boston's Hannah Brandt fined $250

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after a review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Boston Fleet forward Hannah Brandt has been fined $250.

The incident reviewed occurred at 1:43 of the first period in the Fleet's game against the New York Sirens on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. The Player Safety Committee determined that Brandt delivered a dangerous cross check to the head of opponent Brooke Hobson that went unpenalized during play. This is the first fine that Brandt has been assessed in her PWHL career.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.

