Boston Goaltender Signs with Binghamton

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of the 2nd goaltender this off-season. Connor McAnanama, from Agawam, MA, becomes the 2nd goalie in as many weeks to be signed to the active roster for the 2023-24 season.

McAnanama most recently played in the 2021-22 season with UMASS-Boston, a NCAA DIII school, competing in the New England Hockey Conference. In his 11 games played for the Beacons, the hometown goalie was able to post a 2.57 GAA and a SV% of .909. Before attending UMASS-Boston, McAnanama played his youth hockey with the Boston Jr. Bandits of the NCDC.

The goaltender stands at 6'1" and weighs 185 pounds and will be Binghamton for training camp later this fall.

