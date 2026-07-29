Boston Fleet Name Derek Whitmore Assistant Coach

Published on July 29, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that Derek Whitmore has been promoted to Assistant Coach ahead of the 2026-27 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season after previously serving as the team's Player Development Coach.

"We are thrilled to have Derek behind the bench for us this upcoming season," said Fleet General Manager Danielle Marmer. "Derek's knowledge of the game, contagious enthusiasm and genuine passion for this team are evident every day. He has built strong relationships with our players, earned the respect of our staff and played an integral role in the success we achieved this past season. We're excited to see him continue making a tremendous impact on our group as we build on that momentum."

Prior to joining the Fleet for its record-setting 2025-26 season, the Rochester, NY native spent two years in Maine running Whitmore Hockey Development, specializing in player advising, development, video analysis and mentorship for youth and collegiate players. He also brings more than six years of assistant coaching experience from the junior and collegiate ranks. Most notably, he served as an assistant coach with the USHL's Chicago Steel from 2021-23, helping develop more than 20 NHL Draft picks, including current Carolina Hurricanes forward and 2026 Stanley Cup champion Jackson Blake. Prior to his time in Chicago, he was an assistant coach with the men's team at Mercyhurst University during the 2020-21 season after serving as an assistant coach with the Bowdoin College women's hockey program from 2018-20.

"Last year was an incredible season for the Fleet and it was so fun to be a part of as the development coach," said Whitmore. "I couldn't be happier to be joining the Fleet coaching staff and getting back behind the bench. We have an incredible group of players and an outstanding staff, and I am extremely grateful for this opportunity. To me, it's more than just a game, it's about being around good people who empower you and challenge you to be the best version of yourself each and every day. That's what we have here in Boston with the Fleet, starting with Danielle [Marmer] and François [Méthot]. I cannot thank them enough."

On the ice, Whitmore enjoyed more than 10 years playing professionally throughout the NHL, AHL, DEL, EBEL and ECHL following his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University. In the AHL, Whitmore appeared in 369 games as a forward, recording 95 goals and 172 points. Off the ice, he was renowned for his community involvement as a three-time AHL Man of the Year award recipient - twice with the Portland Pirates (2009-10 and 2010-11) and Rochester Americans (2011-12) - for his charitable efforts throughout Portland, Maine and his hometown of Rochester.

Whitmore will work alongside new Fleet Head Coach François Méthot - who was introduced in June - and returning staff Jordan LaVallée-Smotherman (Assistant Coach), Lenny Mosca (Goaltending Coach) and Shawn Roche (Video Coach).

The Boston Fleet are accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information and to place your deposit visit our website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from July 29, 2026

Boston Fleet Name Derek Whitmore Assistant Coach - Boston Fleet

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