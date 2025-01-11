Boston Fleet Edge Ottawa Charge 2-1 in Overtime at Sold-Out TS Place

January 11, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Sidney Morin capped off a stellar performance with her second goal of the night, the overtime winner, to lift the Boston Fleet to a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Charge on Saturday, snapping the home team's three game win streak in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,295 at TD Place. The Charge opened the scoring in the first period with a goal by Victoria Bach, assisted by Jocelyne Larocque and Ashton Bell, to give the home team a 1-0 lead. Morin's first goal of the game-- and first of the season-- came with just over four minutes remaining in the first to tie the game 1-1. The game was Boston's fourth straight to head to extra time and, for the second time in the game, it was Morin who lit the lamp for the Fleet, at 1:45 of the 3-on-3 overtime period. The Fleet have now won both matchups this season against the Charge, each being decided by one goal. Aerin Frankel backstopped Boston to the win with 20 saves on 21 shots. Ottawa goaltender Gwyneth Philips made 19 saves in her second career start.

QUOTES

Fleet Head Coach Courtney Kessel : "A low shooting game to start. Heading into the third, not too many shots. I don't think we really tested [Gwyneth] Philips as much as we'd like to, but we've been on the road since December 26th. We knew today was going to be a little bit of a grind and I'm just really proud of the players for leaving it all on the ice for each other."

Fleet defender Sidney Morin on her game-winning goal: "Obviously a great forecheck by Shay [Maloney] and Hannah [Brandt] out there. I was kind of hanging back, just seeing what was going to happen. They made a great play down low, got the puck back and Hannah found me for the second time. Kind of high in the slot earlier in the game she found me as well. That one didn't go in, so this one, I made sure I took a little bit of extra ice and shot high. Shay had a great screen in front. I'm just happy for our team to get these two points here."

Ottawa goal scorer Victoria Bach on playing her first game in Ottawa since the Toronto trade: "I woke up this morning with butterflies like a little kid going to their first hockey game. Honestly, it was amazing to play in front of that crowd. The energy was great out there today."

Charge Head Coach Carla MacLeod on Gwyneth Philips' first start at TD Place. "She was great. You can feel her confidence in front of that net. She gives that confidence through the players and through the bench. For her, it's a big moment. She's playing in front of 8000+ fans and it's pretty impressive. She was confident with the pucks. She got us some key whistles. She made some big saves at big times. We're really excited for her, and we're really excited about our goalie tandem in Ottawa."

NOTABLES

Fleet forward Sidney Morin recorded her first two goals and third point of the season (2G, 1A). With the goals, she surpasses her goal total from last season (1).

This was Boston's fourth consecutive game to continue past regulation (three overtime, one shootout). They've had one overtime and one shootout win in these games.

Ottawa's regulation win streak comes to an end at three. They have now recorded points in four straight games.

Ottawa players Victoria Bach and Jocelyne Larocque each recorded points for the Charge in their third game with the team since being acquired from Toronto in a trade on Jan. 30. Bach scored her first Charge goal and has now recorded points in two consecutive games, while Larocque recorded her first point with the Charge on the goal--and third assist of the season. This is the second Bach goal assisted by Larocque this season, the first was on Dec. 7, 2024 against Minnesota.

Fleet goaltender Aerin Frankel now leads all PWHL goaltenders with eight starts. Her record stands at (2-2-1-3). Frankel is now in a five-way tie for most goaltender wins at four.

Charge goaltender Gwyneth Philips made her second career start, making 19 saves on 21 shots. She earned her first career point in the standings (one point for OTL).

Philips and Frankel faced each other for the first time since playing together at Northeastern from 2019-22. Both goaltenders were named alternate captains for the Huskies during their NCAA tenures.

Ottawa defender Ashton Bell recorded her first assist and second point this season (1G, 1A) on Bach's goal.

Boston defender Jessica DiGirolamo recorded her first point of the season with an assist on Morin's first tally -- all four of her PWHL career points are assists. Fleet forward Alina Müller also recorded her first point of the season, assisting on the marker.

After signing a 10-day contract with the Charge on Jan. 10, Ottawa rookie Jessica Adolfsson made her PWHL debut. With the game, the Swedish defender became the first Penn State alumni to play in the PWHL.

Boston captain Hilary Knight 's point streak against Ottawa came to an end today. She had recorded a point in each of her past five games against the Charge.

Despite going to overtime, the teams combined for the lowest shot total in a PWHL game this season with 42 (21-21).

Larocque led all players with 24:44 TOI. Megan Keller played 24:26, the most among Fleet skaters.

Morin led all players with five shots on goal, tying her career high. Bach and Aneta Tejralová had three apiece, leading Ottawa in the category.

Ottawa has now gone seven straight games without scoring a power play goal. After going 0/1 on the advantage today, they are 0/13 during the skid.

With 1:01 remaining in the second period, a potential Boston goal by Hannah Bilka was reviewed by the on-ice officials in consultation with the PWHL Central Situation Room. The goal was disallowed after it was determined that a kicking motion propelled the puck into the net.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Boston 1 0 0 1 - 2

Ottawa 1 0 0 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Ottawa, Bach 2 (Larocque, Bell), 6:48. 2, Boston, Morin 1 (Digirolamo, Müller), 15:55. Penalties-Brandt Bos (slashing), 4:48; House Ott (tripping), 8:14; Snodgrass Ott (illegal body checking), 18:22.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Isbell Ott (interference), 7:01; Clark Ott (slashing), 16:03.

1st OT Period-3, Boston, Morin 2 (Brandt), 1:45. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Boston 5-6-8-2-21. Ottawa 7-7-7-0-21.

Power Play Opportunities-Boston 0 / 4; Ottawa 0 / 1.

Goalies-Boston, Frankel 4-3-1-0 (21 shots-20 saves). Ottawa, Philips 0-1-1-0 (21 shots-19 saves).

Attendance-8,295

THREE STARS

1. Sidney Morin (BOS) 2G

2. Aerin Frankel (BOS) 20/21 SV

3. Gwyneth Philips (OTT) 19/21 SV

STANDINGS

Ottawa (4-0-2-3) - 14 PTS - 3rd Place

Boston (2-2-2-4) - 12 PTS - 4th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Ottawa: Tuesday, January 14 vs. Toronto at 7:00 p.m. ET

Boston: Wednesday, January 22 vs. Toronto at 7:00 p.m. ET

