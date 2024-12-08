Boston Earns First Win of the Season, 4-2 over New York

December 8, 2024 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Boston Fleet earned their first win of the 2024-25 PWHL campaign, 4-2 over the New York Sirens in a physical back-and-forth battle at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell on Sunday. Susanna Tapani opened the scoring for the Fleet with her first goal of the season. In a series of first goals, Paetyn Levis followed up with the equalizer for the Sirens, then rookie Sydney Bard restored Boston's lead during the final minute of the first period. After a goal by New York's Abby Roque tied the score 2-2 in the middle frame, it was Boston's Megan Keller who scored twice in the third period as part of a first star performance. Aerin Frankel earned her first win of the season between-the-pipes, turning aside 25 shots.

QUOTES

Boston Fleet Head Coach Courtney Kessel on Sydney Bard's first goal: "I'm really happy to see others put some points up. For Syd Bard, she's someone who loves the game so much. She shows up early, leaves late. She's always willing to get better, so really happy to see her put one in here early in the season."

Boston Fleet defender Megan Keller on the No Escape Rule adjustments: "It just takes some communication, depending on who you have out there. If you have three forwards, somebody has to stay low and be in front of the net, and maybe if you're at the end of a long shift and you have to stay out there, you just have to grind it out. We rely on Aerin [Frankel] to make some of those great saves as you saw, but just some communication, playing as a unit, and everyone needs to know their roles."

New York Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo on the team's power play: "We got one (goal). I think when you have that many looks late in the game, you want to be able to cash in on those moments. Tonight wasn't our night, and I thought as much as it was us, (Aerin) Frankel made some nice stops and kept their team alive at the end, kudos to her."

New York Sirens forward Paetyn Levis on scoring her first PWHL goal: "I think it was a great faceoff. We had talked about what we were going to do going into it and we ended up executing it well. Filly (teammate Sarah Fillier) made a nice read, wide open backdoor. It was nice to put it in."

NOTABLES

Coming into the game, Boston was the only PWHL team without a win and New York was the league's only unbeaten team.

Four goals tie the Fleet single game record (Jan. 27, 4-3 OTW vs. MIN and May 4, 4-3 W vs. MTL). The team scored one goal in each of their first two games of the season.

Boston's 27 shots on goal count as the team's highest total in three games this season.

Fleet defender Megan Keller recorded her first career multi-goal game, including her first career game-winner. She scored four goals in 24 games during the inaugural season.

Fleet fourth round pick Sydney Bard recorded her first career PWHL goal. The defender from Colgate University scored the milestone marker opposite her former Raiders coach, Greg Fargo.

New York forward Paetyn Levis recorded her first PWHL goal in her 26th career game. She recorded three assists in 23 games as a rookie last season.

Boston's first goal of the game produced the first points of the season for all three players involved: Susanna Tapani (G), Theresa Schafzahl (A) and Sidney Morin (A).

Fleet sixth round pick Shay Maloney recorded her first career PWHL point, a secondary assist on the team's fourth goal.

An assist by Sirens first overall pick Sarah Fillier extended her season-opening point streak to three games. She leads the PWHL in scoring with six points (2G, 4A).

Sirens forward Alex Carpenter picked up an assist to extend her season-opening point streak to three games. She ranks second in PWHL scoring with five points (3G, 2A).

Sirens captain Micah Zandee-Hart recorded her first career multi-point game and extended her season-opening point streak to three games. She leads all PWHL defenders with four points (4A) and surpasses her inaugural season total of three assists in 19 games.

Fleet captain Hilary Knight contributed a primary assist on the team's second goal to extend her season-opening point streak to three games.

Sirens forward Abby Roque scored her first goal of the season on the power play. New York leads the league with three power play goals through three games. Roque tied for second in the PWHL last season with 3 PPG.

At 6:24 of the first period, a play was reviewed for a potential Boston goal. The PWHL Central Situation Room (CSR) was able to determine the puck did not cross the New York goal line and alerted the on-ice officials, per PWHL Rule 37.3.

At 2:45 of the second period, the on-ice officials requested a review for a Major Penalty assessed to Boston's Susanna Tapani. After assistance from the PWHL CSR, a Minor Penalty for Roughing was assessed, per PWHL Rule 51.

SCORESHEET RECAP

New York 1 1 0 - 2

Boston 2 0 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Boston, Tapani 1 (Schafzahl, Morin), 7:31. 2, New York, Levis 1 (Zandee-Hart, Fillier), 14:01. 3, Boston, Bard 1 (Knight, Bilka), 19:17 (PP). Penalties-Girard Bos (hooking), 9:45; Tulus Ny (tripping), 17:34; Hobson Ny (body checking), 18:19.

2nd Period-4, New York, Roque 1 (Carpenter, Zandee-Hart), 4:50 (PP). Penalties-Tapani Bos (roughing), 2:45; Pelkey Bos (interference), 6:06; Gigučre Ny (slashing), 18:50.

3rd Period-5, Boston, Keller 1 1:07. 6, Boston, Keller 2 (Tapani, Maloney), 17:59. Penalties-Bard Bos (interference), 5:40; Pelkey Bos (hooking), 8:40; Keller Bos (tripping), 13:25.

Shots on Goal-New York 5-8-14-27. Boston 13-6-8-27.

Power Play Opportunities-New York 1 / 6; Boston 1 / 3.

Goalies-New York, Schroeder 2-1-0-0 (27 shots-23 saves). Boston, Frankel 1-2-0-0 (27 shots-25 saves).

A- 4,003

THREE STARS

1. Megan Keller (BOS) 2G

2. Alex Carpenter (NY) 1A

3. Sydney Bard (BOS) 1G

STANDINGS

New York (1-1-0-1) - 5 PTS - 2nd Place (Tied)

Boston (1-0-0-2) - 3 PTS - 5th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Boston: Tuesday, December 17, vs. Ottawa at 7:00 p.m. ET

New York: Wednesday, December 18, vs. Toronto at 7:00 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.