Boston Bruins' Tuukka Rask Named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins has been selected as the Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month for May.

Rask had a record of 8-1 during May, backstopping the Bruins to series victories over Columbus and Carolina and an early lead in the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis. He recorded a 1.55 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage in his nine starts, and posted shutouts in the series-clinching games against both the Blue Jackets and Hurricanes.

A native of Savonlinna, Finland, and a first-round draft pick by Toronto in 2005, Rask was acquired by Boston on June 24, 2006, and spent his first two North American seasons with the AHL's Providence Bruins. In 102 American Hockey League games, Rask amassed a record of 60-33-6 with a 2.43 GAA, a .911 save percentage and five shutouts. He was named an AHL All-Star in 2007-08, and tied for second in the league in victories (33) before helping the P-Bruins reach the Calder Cup conference finals in 2008-09.

The Vezina Trophy winner in 2013-14, Rask has won 265 regular-season games in his National Hockey League career.

