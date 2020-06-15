Bosse Field's 105th Anniversary Virtual Celebration June 17

The Evansville Otters want you to watch a virtual celebration of Bosse Field's 105th anniversary, commemorating Bosse Field's inaugural opening on June 17, 1915. Tune in this Wednesday, June 17 at 6:15 p.m. CT on the Evansville Otters channel on Youtube.com.

With the Frontier League baseball season on hold due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Otters organization wants to bring Evansville Otters baseball and the Bosse Field experience straight to our fans virtually in the safety and comfort of their own homes.

The virtual celebration will feature contributions from Otters owner Bill Bussing, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and a re-broadcast of the June 25, 2019 home game against the Schaumburg Boomers with new commentary. The re-broadcast will also include interviews with some members of the Otters front office, field manager Andy McCauley, and interviews with current and former Otters players, including John Schultz, Tyler Vail, Josh Allen, and more. An OttersTV segment will highlight the history and early origins of Bosse Field. Plus, fans will recognize other familiar sights and sounds that they would normally experience on a gameday at Bosse Field.

See it all on Youtube.com, and be sure to subscribe to the Otters' channel while you're there!

Have cabin fever and need something to do?

Fill the spare time by coloring an Evan the Otter coloring page. Once you get it colored, share it with us on social media to our Facebook page, Tweet it, and tag us on Instagram.

You can also kill some time with the themed puzzles below. Complete an Evansville Otters Word Search or Crossword Puzzle.

Test your Otters knowledge with these five trivia questions about the history that's been made in the Evansville Otters record books. No cheating!

