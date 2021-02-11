Booyah Sign Pair of Trailblazer Brothers for 2021 Season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah have announced the signing of Dixie State second baseman Tyler Hollow and catcher Kaden Hollow for the 2021 season.

The Hollow brothers are natives of Meridian, Idaho, just west of Boise. Tyler will be playing in his redshirt junior season while Kaden is entering his true freshman year in 2021.

Tyler Hollow appeared in 18 games during a Covid shortened 2020 season, posting a .333 batting average and .434 on-base percentage. He appeared in 53 games for Dixie State in 2019 as a sophomore, amassing a .360 batting average, collecting 68 hits and 52 RBIs, along with posting a .455 on-base percentage.

Kaden Hollow was a three-time letterman at Rocky Mountain high school and helped lead the Grizzlies to a 2017 Idaho 5A state championship. He was a two-time all-conference selection and first-team all-conference selection after hitting .481 with 13 extra base hits in his senior year.

The addition of the left-handed hitting Hollow brothers raises the tally of Dixie State Trailblazers on the 2021 roster to three, joining left-handed pitcher Ben Hart.

