Booyah Sign Pair of Big Ten Infielders
February 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release
Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Booyah have announced the addition of two Big Ten infielders by signing first baseman, Tanner Padgett (Iowa) and middle infielder, Zack Raabe (Minnesota).
Padgett, a 6-foot-6 junior has an impressive track record in the Junior College ranks. As a freshman at Johnson County CC he boasted an impressive .382 average (86-225) with 16 home runs, 14 doubles, 61 RBIs, and 53 runs. Padgett's 86 hits ranked fourth in the conference and 14th in the NJCAA, it was the most ever by a Johnson County CC freshman and the second-most in a single season in school history. Coming off an injury ridden sophomore season, Padgett is ready to contribute for the Hawkeyes this spring.
Raabe, a 5-foot-10 freshman from Forest Lake, Minnesota, is coming off a great senior season where he was nominated for Mr. Baseball in the state of Minnesota. During his high school career Raabe racked up 2018 Star Tribune All-Minneapolis Second Team, All-Suburban East Conference, and All-Section Honors. He ranked as the no. 1 infielder and no. 6 overall player in the state of Minnesota according to Prep Baseball Report. He has been described as a 'gamer' and a player who will do all the little things to help his team win. Zack's father Brian earned All-America Honors at Minnesota and played three seasons in Major League Baseball.
The Green Bay Booyah open up the season on Tuesday May 28th at 7:05 in Traverse City, Michigan. Capital Credit Union Park will host the first Booyah home game against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Saturday June 1st at 7:05.
