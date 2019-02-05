Booyah Sign Pair of Big Ten Infielders

February 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Booyah have announced the addition of two Big Ten infielders by signing first baseman, Tanner Padgett (Iowa) and middle infielder, Zack Raabe (Minnesota).

Padgett, a 6-foot-6 junior has an impressive track record in the Junior College ranks. As a freshman at Johnson County CC he boasted an impressive .382 average (86-225) with 16 home runs, 14 doubles, 61 RBIs, and 53 runs. Padgett's 86 hits ranked fourth in the conference and 14th in the NJCAA, it was the most ever by a Johnson County CC freshman and the second-most in a single season in school history. Coming off an injury ridden sophomore season, Padgett is ready to contribute for the Hawkeyes this spring.

Raabe, a 5-foot-10 freshman from Forest Lake, Minnesota, is coming off a great senior season where he was nominated for Mr. Baseball in the state of Minnesota. During his high school career Raabe racked up 2018 Star Tribune All-Minneapolis Second Team, All-Suburban East Conference, and All-Section Honors. He ranked as the no. 1 infielder and no. 6 overall player in the state of Minnesota according to Prep Baseball Report. He has been described as a 'gamer' and a player who will do all the little things to help his team win. Zack's father Brian earned All-America Honors at Minnesota and played three seasons in Major League Baseball.

The Green Bay Booyah open up the season on Tuesday May 28th at 7:05 in Traverse City, Michigan. Capital Credit Union Park will host the first Booyah home game against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Saturday June 1st at 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.