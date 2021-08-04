Booyah Look to Recover

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are back at Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday as they host the Battle Creek Bombers to finish a series.

On Monday, a pair of solo home runs early on doomed the Booyah as they fell to the Bombers, 9-3. Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) worked a bases loaded walk in the seventh inning. Nadir Lewis (Princeton) hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning.

Logan Lee (Northwood) will get the start for the Booyah on Wednesday. He is 4-1 on the season with a 3.20 earned run average. This is the second time the Michigan native goes up against the Bombers this season. On July 22, Lee pitched six innings at C.O. Brown Stadium and allowed one earned run. Green Bay won that game, 12-4.

The Bombers have not announced a pitcher for Wednesday's contest.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Fleet Farm Bark in the Park Night with fans' dog photos sublimated jersey auction. Plus, a Wine Tasting with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local wine samples are just $5.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

