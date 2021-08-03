Booyah Fall to Bombers

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah went down on Monday at Capital Credit Union Park 9-3 to the Battle Creek Bombers.

Green Bay was behind the eight ball early as Battle Creek was able to hit a solo home run in each of the first two innings. The Bombers added another two runs in the sixth inning after a two-run triple. Battle Creek struck again in the seventh with three runs.

Green Bay was able to produce a run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Brendan Ryan (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) earned a bases-loaded walk that scored Tyler Hollow (Dixie State).

In the eighth inning, a two-run home run for the Bombers extended their lead to 9-1. The Booyah were able to add two runs in the home half of the ninth inning when Nadir Lewis (Princeton) hit a two-run blast with Brett Blair (Stanford) on second base. But the efforts were not enough for the Booyah.

The Booyah will have Tuesday off due to the Major League Dreams Showcase in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Ryan, Kaden Hollow (Dixie State), Ryan Stefiuk (Vanderbilt) and Tyler Chadwick (Iowa Western) were selected from the Booyah.

Green Bay will finish off the series against Battle Creek on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. It will be Fleet Farm Bark in the Park Night with fans' dog photos sublimated jersey auction. Plus, a Wine Tasting with LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM. Local wine samples are just $5.

