Booyah Announce New Radio Voice for 2021

January 29, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will have a new voice in the booth in 2021. The team is pleased to announce the hiring of Manny Rodriguez as the team's new Director of Media Relations and Radio Broadcaster.

Rodriguez will call all 72 regular season games slated for the Booyah this upcoming summer while also serving as the team's travel liaison and media relations coordinator. He will write game stories and recap articles that will be published on the Booyah website and materials distributed at Capital Credit Union Park. The team's radio partner will be announced in the coming weeks.

"I am ecstatic to be a part of the Green Bay Booyah and the prestigious Northwoods League," Rodriguez said. "These players are men who have made the necessary strides to reach their dream of playing professional baseball. I am honored to be part of a league and organization that will ensure these men have a place to showcase their talents and I can't wait to share their stories. It'll be a summer we will never forget."

Rodriguez is a graduate of SUNY Buffalo State College in Buffalo, New York with a bachelor's degree in journalism. Rodriguez began broadcasting in 2014 as a high school junior for NRED-TV, a local television station broadcasted from New Rochelle High School. He continued to be a part of the broadcast team at NRED-TV until graduating. While at Buffalo State, he joined 91.3FM WBNY, the school's student-run radio station, as a play-by-play broadcaster, covering men's and women's soccer, basketball and football with a simulcast on BuffaloStateAthletics.com. He was eventually elected to be the Sports Director at WBNY. He was also a member of The Record, the school's student-run newspaper. He initially was a sports reporter covering the men's and women's track team. He quickly rose through the ranks becoming a Staff Writer and Associate Sports Editor before finally becoming the Sports Editor in addition to Treasurer.

Heading into the spring, Rodriguez will continue writing for a blog covering the New York Knicks of the NBA.

Rodriguez is elated to be a part of the Green Bay Booyah this upcoming summer and deliver a product on the air in detail that the fans can enjoy.

Rodriguez is elated to be a part of the Green Bay Booyah this upcoming summer and deliver a product on the air in detail that the fans can enjoy.

