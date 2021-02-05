Booyah Announce Four Returning Players for 2021

February 5, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah have announced the return of Clemson infielder Max Wagner, Vanderbilt left-handed pitcher Ryan Stefiuk, West Virginia left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton and Dixie State left-handed pitcher Ben Hart for the 2021 season. The announcement marks the first player signings for the 2021 season and the return of three local standouts for a second season.

Max Wagner

A native of Green Bay, Wagner will be playing his freshman season at Clemson this spring. The 6-0 Wagner was the 2020 Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year for Wisconsin, becoming the first metro player to win the award since 2002. He was a three-time player of the year in the Fox River Classic Conference and helped lead the Green Bay Preble Hornets to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament each season of his career. He finished his high school career with a 16-3 record and a 0.82 ERA on the mound as well. He also slashed .457/.569/.731 at the plate while in high school. Wagner signed a two-year contract as a high school senior last summer, making 15 appearances for the Booyah in his first taste of Northwoods League action.

Ryan Stefiuk

Rejoining Wagner on the Booyah this season is high school teammate Ryan Stefiuk. The 6-4 left-handed hurler will be playing his freshman season at Vanderbilt this spring. Stefiuk was the top-rated southpaw and fourth-best prospect overall in the state of Wisconsin and the 15th-ranked southpaw nationwide in the Class of 2020 according to Perfect Game. Among his many accolades include a 0.90 career ERA in high school, four-time all-state first-team and 2020 Perfect Game Preseason All-America. He made seven appearances for the Booyah last summer.

Ben Hampton

Also returning to the Booyah is pitcher Ben Hampton. He will be playing his freshman season at West Virginia this spring. The 6-2 left-handed pitcher was ranked as the No. 22 overall prospect in Wisconsin by Perfect Game in 2020, was a Rawlings-Perfect Game Senior Preseason All-America High Honorable Mention, Bay Conference Pitcher of the Year, District Player of the year and an all-state selection. He struck out 112 hitters in 58 innings leading to a team MVP award after leading West De Pere to a state tournament appearance as a junior. He made four appearances for the Booyah in 2020.

Ben Hart

Lastly, returning to the Booyah in 2021 is Ben Hart. Standing at 6-2, the left-handed pitcher will be playing his redshirt freshman season at Dixie State this spring. A native of Lakeside, California, Hart made seven appearances for the Dixie State Trailblazers in 2020, his true freshman season. He recorded 13 innings pitched, striking eight hitters, issuing three walks and posting a 2.08 ERA before COVID-19 put an early end to the season. As a member of the Booyah, he appeared in eight games (4 starts) spanning 28 innings. He struck out 23 batters while posting a 3.54 ERA.

The Booyah recently announced the Fleet Farm Flex Pack as a new ticket package option for 2021. For more ticket package information visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 5, 2021

Booyah Announce Four Returning Players for 2021 - Green Bay Booyah

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.