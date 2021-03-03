Booyah and Fleet Farm Announce Special Dog Jersey for Bark in the Park Night

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah have partnered with Fleet Farm to incorporate a unique specialty jersey into one of the Bark in the Park Nights at Capital Credit Union Park on Wednesday, August 4th as the Booyah host the Battle Creek Bombers. The jerseys will feature photos of everyone's furry friends that will be sublimated onto the jerseys worn that night. The Booyah and Fleet Farm are asking for your help to create this specialty jersey!

Fans may submit photos of their puppies or dogs to be featured on the jersey. Submitted photos for the jerseys should be portrait style and high resolution. The jerseys will be worn by the Booyah players, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on the game-worn jerseys in a silent auction on the night of August 4th, with all proceeds benefiting a local animal charity.

"We're always looking for creative ways to incorporate things people are passionate about into our marketing efforts," said Booyah Director of Partnerships Brian Kuklinski. "Seeing how our fans have connected with our loveable bat dog, Flash, and the adoration they demonstrate towards their own pets, we can't think of a better way to highlight their joy than by featuring photos of their dogs on our jerseys for an evening."

To submit a photo, please fill out the form below and upload a photo. All photo submissions must be received by Wednesday, March 17th. Photos must be JPEG files in high resolution in order to be used on the jersey.

