Booyah Add Assistant Coaches to Staff

hwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah have announced the signing of two assistants for the 2019 season. Bill Henley from Georgia State and Mark Hernandez from LIU Brooklyn will join Tom Carty on staff in Green Bay this summer.

Henley began his coaching career as a catching instructor with Team Elite Baseball back in 2011. A graduate of Georgia College, Henley participated in the 2010 Division II World Series. Since then, he has spent three years as a varsity assistant at South Forsyth High School, as well as two years as a recruiting coordinator and assistant coach at Oglethorpe University. This season with Georgia State, Henley coaches first base and specializes in hitting instruction and working with catchers.

Mark Hernandez, a two-year starter at LIU Brooklyn, is currently an assistant coach with the Doral Academy Firebirds in Miami, Florida. Hernandez has helped lead the Firebirds to a 20-6 overall record on the season, including a division final victory this past Thursday. That win sends Doral the regional quarterfinals. During his playing days, Hernandez crushed the ball in 2014, hitting .302 on the year and finishing second in the NEC in total RBIs with 40. While he primarily played first base, Hernandez also pitched for the Blackbirds in 2014, earning three victories.

The Green Bay Booyah open the season on Tuesday, May 28th in Traverse City against the Pit Spitters. Capital Credit Union Park will host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on June 1st at 7:05 for the first Booyah home game.

