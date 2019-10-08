Booyah & Voyageurs Announce Ticket Package Pricing and Renewal Information for 2020 Season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - With successful 2019 seasons for the Green Bay Booyah and the Green Bay Voyageurs in the rear view mirror, today the teams announced their renewal information and ticket package pricing for the 2020 season.

The season ticket package renewal process is now underway. All 5 Game Membership and Season Box Seat holders from 2019 who wish to renew their same seats for 2020 are asked to do so by contacting the Booyah front office no later than November 22nd and placing a 50% deposit on their tickets. By doing so, 5 Game Members will receive same pricing, preferred seat choice, and one ticket to a Hot Stove Event in the VerHalen Club in January per package renewed.

For VerHalen Club ticket holders, Rodac Suite ticket holders, and group outings from 2019 the teams are offering a "Suite Deal"! For every half season VerHalen Club ticket or Rodac Suite paid in full by November 27th, each account holder will receive one submission into a drawing for a chance to win a free 16-person suite to an event of their choice in 2020, based on availability. For every full season VerHalen Club ticket paid in full by that date, each ticket holder will receive two entries. For every 50% group deposit placed by the November 27th deadline, you will receive one entry to win the suite along with priority date selection when the 2020 schedule is announced in early December. In addition to entry into the drawing to win a Rodac Suite, by renewing by the deadline ticket holders will also receive preferred seat choice and one free ticket to a Hot Stove Event in the VerHalen Club in January, per package renewed.

If you have not purchased a ticket package in the past but would like to do so in 2020, please contact the Booyah or Voyageurs front office for additional ticket package information. Please note that packages can be split between friends and family. Ticket package dates will be released in early December for the Booyah and for the Voyageurs following the release of their respective schedules.

The popular Booyah all-inclusive 5 Game Memberships will be back again in 2020. Each 5 Game Member will continue to receive all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, pulled chicken & chips for 90 minutes each game along with your choice of 5 complimentary cups of booyah and 5 draft beers or kids zone tickets. In addition, each 5 Game Member will receive other perks including season-long 20% merchandise discount, never-a-wasted ticket flexible exchange policy, guaranteed promotional giveaways and an exclusive booyah hat per package. The price for the 5 Game Membership is just $99 ($19.80 per game) for 2020. Fans are able to purchase the 5 Game Memberships now before tickets go on sale to the general public in late April 2020 and make great holiday gifts and stocking stuffers.

The Booyah and Voyageurs will offer full and half season ticket options as well as mini plans and group outing spaces for their second seasons. By placing a 50% deposit by November 22nd, groups will receive New for the 2020 season will be a 5 Game Plan in the Rodac Suites. Each suite can accommodate up to 16 people and includes indoor and outdoor climate controlled space, unlimited cocktails, craft beer, and wine, premium food assortment with menu rotating nightly, personal wait attendant, dessert cart, & private TV.

The full menu of ticket packages for the Booyah & Voyageurs is as follows:

Ticket Package Per Package Per Game

Rodac Suite-5 Game Plan (16 person) $5,200 $1,040 ($65/person)

Rodac Suite-Single Game (16 person) $1,120 $70/person

VerHalen Club-Full Season Baseball & Soccer (46 events) $1,750 $38.04/game

VerHalen Club-Half Season Baseball & Soccer (23 events) $900 $39.13/game

VerHalen Club-Full Season Baseball (36 events) $1,375 $38.19/game

VerHalen Club-Half Season Baseball (18 events) $700 $38.88/game

VerHalen Club-Full Season Soccer (10 events) $380 $38/game

VerHalen Club-Half Season Soccer (5 events) $195 $39/game

Full Season Box Seat Baseball (36 events) $400 $11.11/game

Half Season Box Seat Baseball (18 events) $225 $12.50/game

5 Game Membership Baseball $99 $19.80/game

Full Season Box Seat Soccer (10 events) $90 $9/game

Full Season Supporters Section Grass Berm $75 $7.50/game

For more information visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the Summit Contracting ticket office at 920-497-7225.

