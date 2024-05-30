Bootleggers Fan 15 Times in 9-3 Loss to Blue Rocks

May 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Yoniel Curet fanned eight hitters, but the Bowling Green Bootleggers (26-22) were held to two hits in a 9-3 loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (22-24) on Thursday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Bootleggers logged the first runs of the game in the bottom of the third off Blue Rocks starter Cade Cavalli. Jhon Diaz was hit by a pitch, while Ryan Spikes and Brayden Taylor worked back-to-back walks to load the bases. A wild pitch from Cavalli allowed Diaz to score from third and make it a 1-0 ballgame. Xavier Isaac drove in Spikes on a sacrifice fly, extending the Bootleggers lead, 2-0.

Wilmington answered back in the fourth and fifth innings against Bowling Green starter Curet. Daylen Lile socked a solo homer in the fourth and Phillip Glasser ripped a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 3-2. Wilmington opened it up in the bottom sixth, scoring six runs to extend the lead, 9-2.

Brock Jones drove in a run on an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth against Blue Rocks reliever Brendan Collins, but the Bootleggers were scoreless the rest of the way to lose 9-3.

Wander Arias (2-0) earned the win, walking one and striking out one over 2.1 scoreless innings. Curet (2-6) took the loss, letting up eight runs (six earned) on five hits, three walks, and eight strikeouts over 5.1 frames.

Bowling Green and Wilmington play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set 6:35 PM CT. RHP Owen Wild (0-0, 9.00) takes the ball for the Hot Rods, while RHP Rodney Theophile (1-2, 3.48) is on the bump for Wilmington.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.