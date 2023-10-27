Boos & Brews Beer Fest October 28th

October 27, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







What: Boos & Brews Beer Fest

When: Saturday, October 28th at 5pm

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium

Who: Public 21 Years and Older Welcome

About:

First annual Boos & Brews Beer Fest at Clipper Magazine Stadium!

Enjoy adult Trick or Treating (beer sampling), a Costume Contest, Halloween Movies on the Videoboard, Scary Music & More.

Pumpkins from the Paul Davis Pumpkin Carving Contest will also be on display and attendees can vote for their favorites! Each vote will cost $1 and will go back to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.

Ticket Options:

$25 Beer Fest Ticket: includes beer sampling, sampling glass & snacks.

$10 designated driver: includes entry - no alcohol service at beer fest.

https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/boos-brews- beer-fest-2023/

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 27, 2023

Boos & Brews Beer Fest October 28th - Lancaster Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.