Boos & Brews Beer Fest October 28th

October 27, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release


What: Boos & Brews Beer Fest

When: Saturday, October 28th at 5pm

Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium

Who: Public 21 Years and Older Welcome

About:

First annual Boos & Brews Beer Fest at Clipper Magazine Stadium!

Enjoy adult Trick or Treating (beer sampling), a Costume Contest, Halloween Movies on the Videoboard, Scary Music & More.

Pumpkins from the Paul Davis Pumpkin Carving Contest will also be on display and attendees can vote for their favorites! Each vote will cost $1 and will go back to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.

Ticket Options:

$25 Beer Fest Ticket: includes beer sampling, sampling glass & snacks.

$10 designated driver: includes entry - no alcohol service at beer fest.

https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/boos-brews- beer-fest-2023/

