Boos & Brews Beer Fest October 28th
October 27, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release
What: Boos & Brews Beer Fest
When: Saturday, October 28th at 5pm
Where: Clipper Magazine Stadium
Who: Public 21 Years and Older Welcome
About:
First annual Boos & Brews Beer Fest at Clipper Magazine Stadium!
Enjoy adult Trick or Treating (beer sampling), a Costume Contest, Halloween Movies on the Videoboard, Scary Music & More.
Pumpkins from the Paul Davis Pumpkin Carving Contest will also be on display and attendees can vote for their favorites! Each vote will cost $1 and will go back to the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.
Ticket Options:
$25 Beer Fest Ticket: includes beer sampling, sampling glass & snacks.
$10 designated driver: includes entry - no alcohol service at beer fest.
https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/non-game-day-stadium-events/boos-brews- beer-fest-2023/
Atlantic League Stories from October 27, 2023
