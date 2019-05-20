Boomers to Host Alzheimer's Awareness Night May 25

Schaumburg, IL. The Schaumburg Boomers is partnering with the Chair Person of the Northwest Suburban Walk to End Alz, and Team Captain of Team Lost Souls to bring a cause inspired Baseball game to the stadium. Their passion for this cause will shine through with a sea of purple including custom jersey's that the players will wear designed by 3 Monkeys & Aardvark Studios, and sponsored by Lavelle Law. The jerseys will be auctioned off throughout the game. The game time activities will also include a pre-game band, specialty purple drinks, Brain games, facts and figures, first pitches by Alzheimer's Board Member, Jeffrey Schmidt, and guest "Wizzo" the wizard.

During the game check out sponsor tables and stop by Marshall Brodien's Amazing Magic table for some fun with magic and pictures and autographs with Wizzo the Wizard and Marshall Brodien Jr. Wizzo will be played by Tom Holbrook. Join them in safeguarding Marshall's legacy and memories through the support of Alzheimer's Awareness.

Step up to the plate and join us for an UNFORGETTABLE event for the whole family. Post-Game FIREWORKS brought to you by Wintrust Community Banks!

"Creative and "FUN-raising" is what makes Team Lost Souls the top fundraising team in the Northwest Suburban Walk year after year. Bringing events like this to the community while bringing awareness to Alzheimer's is our greatest passion. We are lucky to have a great partner such as the Boomers to help make this become a reality" says Kari-Ann Ryan, chairperson of the Northwest Suburban Walk To End ALZ and Captain of Team Lost Souls, "I just want everyone to have fun and get something out of the event along with the knowledge that they helped a very important cause and were inspired to do something more."

