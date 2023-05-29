Boomers Finish Opening Homestand with Memorial Day Victory

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers finished the opening homestand of the season by recording a 4-2 comeback win over the Windy City ThunderBolts to finish the eight-game stint at Wintrust Field with a winning record at 5-3.

Windy City opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the third. Matt Morgan homered to begin the inning and Dan Robinson made it 2-0 by reaching on an error. The Boomers were able to tie the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Gaige Howard led off with a single. Howard has reached base in every game this season. Travis Holt followed with a single and Blake Berry drove home the first run with Chase Dawson tying the game on a sacrifice fly. Alec Craig doubled with one out in the fifth and scored on an opposite field single from Blake Grant-Parks to put the Boomers ahead. Holt drove home an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth.

Kobey Schlotman won his second consecutive start by tossing six innings, allowing two runs on four hits. Merfy Andrew worked the seventh, Kristian Scott the eighth and Jake Joyce shut the door in the ninth for his third save of the season. Holt and Dawson both finished with two hits as the Boomers totaled nine. Dawson owns a 10-game hitting streak.

The Boomers (8-6) will now embark on a six-game roadtrip to Canada with visits to Ottawa and Trois-Rivieres. The first contest is tomorrow at Ottawa in a 5:30pm CST contest. RHP Aaron Glickstein (0-1, 1.42) is slated to make the start against RHP Zac Westcott (2-1, 3.93) in the opener. The home schedule is just underway and the Boomers will return to Wintrust Field on June 6. Tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

