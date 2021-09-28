Boomer's Drive-Thru Trick Or Treat Returns October 29

The Williamsport Crosscutters, in association with the City of Williamsport, have announced the return of Boomer's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, a free trick or treating experience for children and their families. The event will take place in the Muncy Bank Ballpark parking lot on Friday, October 29 from 6pm-8pm and is sponsored by UPMC and Backyard Broadcasting.

The event will be hosted by Boomer, the Cutters popular mascot, and give children age 14 and under in costume, the opportunity for a fun, safe, trick or treating experience. Over a dozen other exhibitors, including some of Boomer's mascot buddies, are slated to be part of Boomer's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat.

Crosscutters Vice-President of Marketing and Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi stated, "Due to the overwhelming success of this event last year, with over 700 kids in attendance, we wanted to bring it back bigger and better this year to give area children and their families a safe trick or treating experience."

All participants will be required to stay inside their vehicle as they receive treats from the Williamsport Crosscutters and other area businesses. Those attending the event are asked enter the Muncy Bank Ballpark lot via the West 4th Fourth Street entrance only.

All vehicles will exit at the back of the stadium on Blaine Street.

Any local businesses who would like to be part of this event, at no charge, can contact the Cutters at (570) 326-3389.

