Boomer's Drive-Thru Trick Or Treat Returns October 28

The Williamsport Crosscutters, in association with the City of Williamsport, have announced the return of Boomer's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat, a free trick or treating experience for children and their families. The event will take place in the Muncy Bank Ballpark parking lot on Friday, October 28 from 6pm-9pm and is sponsored by UPMC, the UPMC Health Plan and Backyard Broadcasting.

The event will be hosted by Boomer, the Cutters popular mascot, and give children age 14 and under in costume, the opportunity for a fun, safe, trick or treating experience. Over twenty other exhibitors, including some of Boomer's mascot buddies, are slated to be part of Boomer's Drive-Thru Trick or Treat.

Crosscutters Vice-President of Marketing and Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi stated, "Due to the overwhelming attendance over the past two years, we have added an extra hour so that we can accommodate as many children as possible." Over 800 kids passed through the event in 2022.

All participants will be required to stay inside their vehicle as they receive treats from the Williamsport Crosscutters and other area businesses. Those attending are required to enter the Muncy Bank Ballpark lot via the West 4th Fourth Street entrance only. Entry to the stadium property will close at 9pm. All vehicles will exit at the back of the stadium on Blaine Street.

Any local businesses who would like to be part of this event, at no charge, can contact the Cutters at (570) 326-3389.

