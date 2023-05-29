Boomers Bump Bolts

The Windy City Thunderbolts fell to the Schaumburg Boomers 4-2 on a Memorial Monday afternoon at Wintrust Field.

The only Frontier League matchup on Memorial Day did not disappoint. Windy City (7-9) received a hot start from their offense to break a scoreless game in the top of the third inning.

Bolts catcher Matt Morgan led off the top of the third with his first solo home-run of the season giving Windy City a 1-0 lead. Shortly after back to back walks issued by Schaumburg (8-6) starting pitcher Kobe Schlotman (2-2), to Jake Booker and Ben Spillane, Bolts' left fielder Dan Robinson grounded a hard hit ball to second base. Boomers second baseman Will Prater couldn't field it cleanly and Windy City tallied their lead 2-0 through three innings.

The Boomers quickly responded in the bottom of the fourth inning. Travis Holt singled in Gaige Howard after a lead off single by Howard to begin the inning. Schaumburg right fielder Blake Berry hit a hard hit ground ball in front of Bolts' first-baseman Micah Yonamine. Yonamine got a piece of it but ultimately the miscue tied the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning with one out Boomers shortstop Alec Craig doubled, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After a walk by Bellair (0-4) Schaumburg took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on a base hit by Boomers' catcher Blake Grant-Parks.

Beyond the top of the fifth inning, the bolts registered just two hits. A Carson Matthews triple in the top of the fifth inning, and a Peyton Isaacson single in the top of the ninth inning.

Windy City starting Pitcher Cole Bellair went seven innings, gave up four earned runs and struck out three while walking one batter. Morgan also had a multi-hit game, and the Thunderbolts dropped their fourth decision against the Boomers 4-2.

Windy City is back in action Tuesday night against the Evansville Otters. First pitch is slated for 6:35 CT with Garret Christian (1-0, 2.31) starting for the Bolts vs TBA.

