Book Your Own Event at ONEOK Field

October 12, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







DrillVille, thank you again for making 2022 a season to remember! Although baseball in Tulsa is over for now, don't forget that our beautiful ballpark is open year-round for special events. ONEOK Field's facility is the perfect location to host business meetings, luncheons, banquets, graduations, concerts and more.

Book your own event

Explore our most popular venue spaces below and let us help you find the best space to fit all your needs. Looking for some more insight? Email our Special Events Manager at events@tulsadrillers.com! We have a variety of unique spaces that are sure to match exactly what you're looking for.

Eide Bailly Conference Center

The Eide Bailly Conference Center is the premier special event space at ONEOK Field. This indoor event space is located on the first base side of the ballpark on our Delta Dental Suite Level. The Eide Bailly Conference Center can accommodate group sizes up to 120 and includes sound system with wired microphone, mounted projector, WiFi and two mounted TV's. Our outdoor Coors Light Refinery Deck can be added to double the space. The Coors Light Refinery Deck has outdoor patio seating, stadium seating, sound system and a full-service bar. Not to mention the tremendous view!

Perfect for: Meetings, Seminars, Luncheons, Receptions, Parties, Formals and Small Trade Shows

Don Thornton Cadillac Club

Our Cadillac Club is a smaller, more intimate event space with a beautiful view of downtown Tulsa. This indoor space is located on the Delta Dental Suite Level behind home plate and includes a full-service bar, four mounted TV's, sound system with a wired microphone, WiFi, lounge area, private restrooms, and a small outdoor seating section. The Cadillac Club accommodates up to 75 guests, seating approximately 50 guests.

Perfect for: Holiday Parties, Birthdays, Cocktail Hours, Watch Parties and Receptions

Hop & Sting Pavilion

Hop & Sting Pavilion is located on the concourse down the third base line. This is a fully outdoor event space that allows for a wide range of event types. There is a full-service bar, 2 TVs, picnic tables, and a turf area perfect for yard games.

Perfect for: Receptions, Reunions, Birthdays and Cocktail Parties

ONEOK Field Catering

ONEOK Field offers a full-service catering team here at the ballpark. Whether you're wanting breakfast for those early morning meetings, or a lavish full-service dinner for a spectacular holiday party, we will be sure to meet your needs.

ONEOK Field does not allow any outside food or catering.

Interested in checking out our catering menu or booking one of our venue spaces? Email our Special Events Manager at events@tulsadrillers.com or call 918-574-8300.

