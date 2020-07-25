Bombers Take Back Control of the South

Bryan / College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers moved back on top of the TCL South Division tonight following a 4-0 victory at home against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. The winner of tomorrow's game will secure first place heading into the final week of the season.

The Bombers took the lead in the third following an RBI single from Manny Garcia to score Bryce Blaum. Sean Arnold collected an RBI single of his own in the fourth to make it 2-0. The lead was doubled in the sixth with yet another single from Garcia.

The Bombers' pitching was lights out tonight, allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts. Tristan Stivors earned the win and player of the game honors following a four-inning outing with seven strikeouts and just one hit allowed. Will Johnston also went four scoreless with five strikeouts in his Bombers debut. Zach Poe closed it out for Brazos Valley with a scoreless inning in the ninth.

Garcia added his seventh and eighth RBI's against the Flying Chanclas tonight as he finished 2-4. Tatrow went 2-2 tonight, improving his batting average even .300 on the season. Bryce Blaum and Arnold also added a couple of hits to their resume.

The Bombers have seven games remaining, including a three-game series with third-placed Round Rock on the road to help solidify their playoff spot before heading home for a weekend series with Victoria to finish the regular season.

The Bombers will play game three against the Flying Chanclas tomorrow, July 26th, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

