Bombers Split Pair vs. Growlers, Maintain One Game Lead in Pod

KALAMAZOO, MI., - Battle Creek split the double-header today, dropping game one via a walk-off and shutting out the Growlers in game two.

GAME ONE

The Bombers lost game one in heart-breaking fashion by a score of 3-2.

In the top of the second inning, Battle Creek took its first lead since the third game of Saturday's triple header, as TJ McKenzie (Vanderbilt University) scored off a sac fly by Peter Hutzal (Marshall University).

In the bottom of the second, Kalamazoo saw its first two batters reach base but could not put anyone across home. Nolan Lamere (Clarke University) was able to get the next three batters out with two fly outs and a groundout.

The Bombers extended their lead to two, as Joe Mason (University of Mount Olive) hit a homerun deep to left-center field.

The Growlers clawed their way back in the fourth, scoring one run. Prior to the run scored, Brett Barrera (Stanford University) was thrown out trying to score from first. Ben Van Cleve (Ole Miss) made no mistake just one batter later, hitting a double and scoring Luke Stephenson (Xavier University) from second.

In the top of the fifth inning, Chandler Schultz (Belmont University) finished off his complete game, despite allowing two base runners in the inning.

Kalamazoo went on to walk it off in the fifth with two outs. Evan Ingram (University of Alabama - Birmingham) came in for the save but allowed back-to-back walks to Dunn and Ryan Marra (Brown University). Dunn scored via an RBI-single by Barrera, while Marra was the game-winning run when Trent Quartermaine (Ball State University) hit a double to win the contest.

Ingram recorded his second loss of the season, yielding two runs, while Schultz was deemed the winning pitcher. He gave up two runs off three hits and two walks.

GAME TWO

The Bombers won game two, shutting out the Growlers 5-0 and beating Kalamazoo for the first time since July 25.

It took some time for Battle Creek to knock in runs, as the first pair was scored in the third inning. Mason worked a walk and came around via a two-run homerun by Justin Van De Brake (Washington State University). From that point on, the Bombers' bats were hot.

In the fourth, Battle Creek had runners on second and third with two outs. Luke Scoles (Central Michigan University) balked in Nate Stolze (Miami (Ohio) University) for the third run of the game.

The Bombers tacked on another two runs in the fifth, as Chris Brown (Triton College) pitched a couple passed balls and wild pitches. Mason and Van De Brake scored in the inning, while Luke Murphy (Vanderbilt University) closed out the game, allowing two base runners in two innings.

Caleb Smith (Davenport University) recorded the win for Battle Creek, allowing one hit in one inning of work. Scoles was tagged for his third loss of the season, allowing three runs and four hits through four innings.

Battle Creek has the next two days off and will face the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies on Thursday, August 6.

**Game two's results are under review due to the use of a potentially ineligible player and an update will be given shortly. A Battle Creek loss would result in a change in the standings, as the Growlers would then be one game ahead of the Bombers.**

