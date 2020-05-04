Bombers Sign New Arms

BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Bombers announced three new arms for the upcoming 2020 season.

RHP Hunter Stevens, 5'9", R/R, Junior, University of Mount Olive

Stevens comes to the Bombers from Mount Olive, wherein his first season with the Trojans he appeared 6 times, toeing the rubber for five stars. In those six appearances, he compiled a 4-1 record, 2.15 ERA, 47 strikeouts, and only allowed 9 runs in 37.2 innings of work. He transferred to Mount Olive after two seasons at Brunswick Community College. He was the Trojans #1 starter this season.

Stevens is a native to Raleigh, North Carolina, graduating from Wakefield High School in 2017. He was the rated the 51st prospect out of the state of North Carolina in his class, and 1,087th prospect nationally.

RHP David Williams, 6'4", R/R, Junior, University of Louisiana

Williams currently attends the University of Louisiana after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Xavier University. At Xavier, he saw action his sophomore season where he threw 13 innings out of the bullpen, and struck out 18 batters. Though transferring, he was named to the Big East All-Academic Team all three seasons in the conference.

While going to school down in Louisiana, Williams is from Holland, Michigan. He graduated from Holland Christian High School in 2017, after playing both varsity baseball and football. In 2016, he led his high school to a state title after compiling a 36-6 team record. That season, Williams tallied a .446 batting average, 14 doubles, and 29 RBI from the plate. Williams was signed to play with the Bombers in 2019, but was sidelined due to injury.

RHP Evan Ingram, 6'1", R/R, Senior, Hendrix College

Ingram graduates from Hendrix College in the spring of 2020 after four years at the college and four years on the baseball team. In his career at Hendrix, he pitched in 45 games, starting 30 of them. Ingram has a career record of 11-12, throwing 180.2 innings and striking out 108 batters. He started 5 games for the Warriors in 2020, striking out 25 in 30 innings, and compiling a 4.20 ERA.

He graduated from Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama in 2016. In high school, he had a career record of 8-3, 2.26 ERA, and 62 strikeouts in 68.2 innings of work.

