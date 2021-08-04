Bombers Score Two in the 9th for the Sweep of Green Bay

BATTLE CREEK, MI. - The Bombers were leading 7-3 after the third against the Green Bay Booyah. Green Bay chipped away and took an 8-7 lead in the eighth. Then, the Bombers scored two in the ninth and shut the door for the win.

Battle Creek got on the board early. Cristian Tejeda scored on an RBI sacrifice fly off the bat of Matt Catalfo in the first. In the second, they extended that lead as TJ McCormick blasted a two-run home run to left field to make it 3-0 Bombers.

The Booyah would stay in it though. Three runs in the bottom of the second off a two-run home run by Tristin Garcia and an RBI double by Nathan Blasick to tie the game.

Bombers bats were still hot in the third. Catalfo delivered his second RBI as he drove home Roman Kuntz for the lead again. Then, Brian Zapp hit his second home run in as many games. This one was a three-run home run over the wall in right to make it 7-3 Battle Creek.

Garcia drove a run in in the fifth on a sacrifice fly, then, Blake Salamon scored on a stolen base E2 to make it 7-5 Battle Creek in the sixth. That score would hold all the way to the bottom of the eighth. RBI single by Nadir Lewis, RBI single by Dayson Croes, and an RBI double by Brendan Ryan gave the Booyah an 8-7 lead in the eighth.

Battle Creek wasn't done. Drew Dyer reached on an E6 to lead off the ninth. Cam Dalrymple would pinch run and steal second and move up to third on a fly ball to right field by Tejeda. Green Bay intentionally walked Kuntz to put runners at first and third with one out. Nick Powell would pinch run for Kuntz, and Trevor Patterson would hit a slow chopper up the third base line. The only play was to first base and Dalrymple scored to tie the game. Catalfo would step up to the plate and on a 3-0 count, he would line a ball into center field and score Powell from second.

Nolan LaMere, who started his outing in the eighth, would go 1-2-3 in the ninth and strike out the last two to win the game. LaMere gets the win, and the Bombers improve to 22-39 and 9-18 in the second half. Battle Creek heads to Wausau Thursday for a double header against the Woodchucks. First pitch is set for 6:05 EDT.

By Josh Baker

