Bombers Ready to Strike Out 2020

Bryan / College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to ring in the New Year, as 2020 has brought some challenges for everyone.

In early April, the Texas Collegiate League made the decision to delay the start of the 2020 season. With COVID-19 preparations already occurring in the Bombers front office, eyes were set for opening day and the TCL Championship game.

Clutch Entertainment strives for excellence, and COVID was not going to stop the defending champions. The team worked closely with local health care officials to determine the best new ways to ensure safety of players, host families, and fans.

"We know how important sports are to help us all get acclimated back to a new normal, and we're proud to be part of this incredible community we call home," said Uri Geva, Team Founder.

Going into their 14th season as 2019 defending champions, the team knew that they were not just playing for themselves but for the Brazos Valley community. With their heart on their sleeves, the Brazos Valley Bombers brought home the 2020 TCL Championship after defeating the Tulsa Drillers 13-2 on August 8, 2020.

Preparations for the 2021 season have already begun with COVID-19 protocols being taken into account. Fans, season ticket holders, and the community should expect another packed filled memorable season with Head Coach Dillard and the team.

"Everything considered, 2020 was a learning year for us to adapt and continue to grow. We're improving as a team and league, yes, but also as a game and industry holistically. Moving into the upcoming season signifies the perseverance of sports and the role baseball plays in bringing normalcy back to people. Clutch Entertainment has always prioritized affordable family fun, which our city needs now more than ever," Kennedy Reynolds, GM said.

