Bombers Rained out in Rockford

June 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





The Battle Creek Bombers have had yet another game suspended, as play was halted in the top of the fourth inning. Battle Creek held a 4-2 lead when play was stopped.

Rain came down beginning approximately one hour prior to first pitch and continued to pour down throughout gameplay. Rockford got off to a quick start against Battle Creek starter Calvin Starnes, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. A leadoff triple from left fielder Andrew Wilhite began the frame for the Rivets, and an RBI single from shortstop Branden Comia quickly gave Rockford the advantage. A stolen base from Comia and single from Matt Higgins doubled Rockford's lead.

Battle Creek, after managing just one baserunner in the first two innings against Rockford starter Zack Jones, put up four runs in the top of the third inning. A two-RBI double from Josh Sears highlighted the inning, and singles from Gabe Sotres and Jack Merrifield plated two more Bombers.

The game will pick up in the top of the fourth inning on May 29 at Rivets Stadium. The Bombers return home on Thursday to face the Traverse City Pit Spitters for the first time in franchise history.

